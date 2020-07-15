Capstone Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.3% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 17,067,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

