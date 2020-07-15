Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $12.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.08. 13,520,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

