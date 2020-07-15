Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Republic Services by 14,755.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 125,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $645,075 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.04. 917,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

