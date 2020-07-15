Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 245 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.52. 4,225,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.