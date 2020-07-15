Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,327 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,311,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,743,000 after acquiring an additional 368,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,004,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

