Capstone Financial Group Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

