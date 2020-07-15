Capstone Financial Group Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 15,493,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.