Capstone Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 155,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,369,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

