Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.60. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.93. 600,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.75. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.