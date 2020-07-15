Carry One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.63 or 0.05000124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033550 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,503,182,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,431,772,545 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

