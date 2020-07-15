Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.41.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.63. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

