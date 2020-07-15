Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.39.

Shares of CG traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.69. 987,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,737. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$16.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.4961856 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total transaction of C$186,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$71,194.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,013.08. Insiders sold a total of 43,611 shares of company stock valued at $612,191 in the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

