Cfra Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Facebook stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.74. 13,874,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,622,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

