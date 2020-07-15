ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00019395 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $10.55 million and $481,640.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.01967488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00195411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117108 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 5,879,450 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

