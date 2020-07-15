CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

