CIBC Boosts Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$0.80

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

TSE CMMC traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.73. 453,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,715. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The company has a market cap of $139.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

