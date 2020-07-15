CIBC Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark downgraded Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.55.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.80. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

