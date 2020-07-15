CIBC Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$176.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.89.

Shares of CJT traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$148.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$169.66.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total value of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

