Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.05 at CIBC

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$0.05 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.10 to C$0.05 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.19.

Shares of TV stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.10. 1,056,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$69.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post -0.0189474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

