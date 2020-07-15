Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 3,858,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,071. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

