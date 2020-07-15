Clams 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00017224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Clams has traded up 347.3% against the dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clams Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,832,859 coins and its circulating supply is 4,207,256 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

