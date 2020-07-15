Claymore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.01964547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00117233 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

