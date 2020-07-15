Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Position Reduced by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clorox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Clorox by 8.9% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX traded up $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.52. 1,086,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,296. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $232.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

