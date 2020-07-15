Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.85.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $230.52. 1,086,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,296. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

