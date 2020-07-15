CNB Bank Acquires 4,390 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.69. 3,067,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

