CNB Bank Buys 1,584 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,291. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.