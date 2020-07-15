CNB Bank Has $1.27 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 1,542,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

