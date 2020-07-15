CNB Bank Has $508,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.89. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $281.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.