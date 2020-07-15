CNB Bank Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $3,440,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,537,000 after buying an additional 106,351 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $328.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $329.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

