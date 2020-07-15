CNB Bank Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CNB Bank decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.93. 934,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,298. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

