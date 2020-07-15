CNB Bank Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CNB Bank lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,275,000 after buying an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $91.72. 2,387,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

