CNB Bank Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.54. 3,197,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

