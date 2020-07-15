CNB Bank Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 17,067,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

