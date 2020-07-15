CNB Bank Sells 387 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $3,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.33. 2,144,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

