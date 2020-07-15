CNB Bank Sells 498 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $191,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. 4,848,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,492,203. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.