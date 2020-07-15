CNB Bank Sells 64 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of MCD traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

