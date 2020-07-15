CNB Bank Sells 658 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 295,427 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,026,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.