CNB Bank Sells 95 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148,734.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,385 shares of company stock valued at $63,046,165 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $9.23 on Tuesday, hitting $209.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

