Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $6.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,055. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,894,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after acquiring an additional 514,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,338,000 after buying an additional 384,278 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Coeur Mining by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 1,179,310 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 261,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

