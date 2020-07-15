Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,910 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.74. 1,179,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

