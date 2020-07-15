Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 4,742,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,568. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

