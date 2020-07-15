Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 216,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

