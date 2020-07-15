Conceal Trading Up 13.4% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $879,241.80 and $265,321.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,709,009 coins and its circulating supply is 8,011,101 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

