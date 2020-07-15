CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Shares of NYSE CCR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 101,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.