CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

NYSE:COR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.40. 358,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

