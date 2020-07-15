CoreSite Realty’s (COR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.92. 291,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,139,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.