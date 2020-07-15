Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $30.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CTVA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,578. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

