Cred (LBA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.71 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Cred has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io and OKEx. Cred has a total market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.01958494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00195151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00117162 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

