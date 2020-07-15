Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,316. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

