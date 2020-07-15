Crown (CRW) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,118.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,237.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.02477502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00616908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009889 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,099,878 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, YoBit, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

